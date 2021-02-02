Courthouses in Idaho will no longer require people to wear a mask when they enter after federal health officials came out with new guidance last week.
-
A federal judge ruled in February that the National Park Service's commercial filming fees were an unconstitutional violation of free speech. Now, Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso has introduced a bill that would waive those fees on all federal public lands, no matter the distribution platform.
-
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, one of the most prominent right-wing Republicans in the state, is launching her bid to become Idaho’s next governor.
-
Idaho health officials say getting children vaccinated is key to boosting local immunity.
-
Idaho taxpayers will get a boost to their bank accounts later this year as state officials create a new rebate program authorized by the legislature.
-
A parole board Tuesday granted death row inmate Gerald Ross Pizzuto a clemency hearing in November, rescinding the warrant to execute Pizzuto June 2.
-
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, women accounted for 55% of the 20.5 million jobs lost in April. Idaho Matters learns more about this "she-cession" with Ariane Hegewisch, a senior research fellow at the Institute for Women’s Policy.
-
Last week, Gov. Brad Little signed a bill that would funnel $80 million a year of Idaho sales taxes into roads. A few days later, the Idaho Capital Sun published an investigation that says the state may have overpaid road builders $4.3 million in just one year. Idaho Matters learns more.
-
The pandemic delayed weddings, concerts and plenty of other life events. But for many, it also delayed justice. Idaho Matters learns about courtroom backlogs in our region from Mountain West News Bureau reporter Madelyn Beck.
-
The City Club of Boise heard from three Idahoans who arrived in the U.S. as refugees and share their experiences of resettling in the Gem State.
-
The rate of COVID-19 vaccinations has slowed considerably around the Mountain West, but most people are still unvaccinated in the region. Epidemiologists say areas with low rates of immunity could allow the virus to mutate into a more dangerous strain.
Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable
NPR Top Stories