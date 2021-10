Host of NPR's The Tavis Smiley Show, Tavis Smiley. His new book, Keeping the Faith: Stories of Love, Courage, Healing, and Hope from Black America (Doubleday), is a collection of personal narratives by ordinary African Americans. Smiley also provides commentary twice a week on ABC Radio's The Tom Joyner Morning Show. And he's a contributor for CNN and a contributing correspondent on ABC's Primetime.

