© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Treasury Secretary O'Neill to Step Down

By John Ydstie
Published December 5, 2002 at 10:00 PM MST

U.S. Treasury Secretary Paul O'Neill has resigned, and will leave office within weeks. O'Neill has been a chief adviser to President Bush on the flagging economy. Senior White House economic adviser Larry Lindsey is also expected to give up his post. Hear more from NPR's Bob Edwards and NPR's John Ydstie.

Copyright 2002 NPR

Tags

NPR News
John Ydstie
John Ydstie has covered the economy, Wall Street, and the Federal Reserve at NPR for nearly three decades. Over the years, NPR has also employed Ydstie's reporting skills to cover major stories like the aftermath of Sept. 11, Hurricane Katrina, the Jack Abramoff lobbying scandal, and the implementation of the Affordable Care Act. He was a lead reporter in NPR's coverage of the global financial crisis and the Great Recession, as well as the network's coverage of President Trump's economic policies. Ydstie has also been a guest host on the NPR news programs Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition. Ydstie stepped back from full-time reporting in late 2018, but plans to continue to contribute to NPR through part-time assignments and work on special projects.
See stories by John Ydstie