Voices in the News

Published December 14, 2002 at 10:00 PM MST

A sound montage of some of the voices in this past week's news, including former Vice President Al Gore; incoming Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott (R-MS); President George W. Bush; William Donaldson, Bush's nominee to head the Securities and Exchange Commission; President Bush; John Snow, Bush's nominee for treasury secretary; Boston Archdiocese spokesman Christopher Coyne; Anne Barrett Doyle of the Coalition of Catholics and Survivors; and former President Jimmy Carter.

