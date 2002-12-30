This year marks the centennial of the birth of composer Richard Rodgers. He was born on June 28, 1902. We'll hear a concert of Rodgers' songs performed by singer Rebecca Kilgore and pianist Dave Frishberg. Rodgers was one of America's most prolific and best-loved composers. He collaborated with Lorenz Hart on the songs "My Funny Valentine," "The Lady is a Tramp," "Blue Moon" and "Bewitched." Later he went on to collaborate with Oscar Hammerstein on the musicals Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I and The Sound of Music. This performance first aired May 13, 2002.

