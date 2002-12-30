© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Singer Rebecca Kilgore and Pianist Dave Frishberg

Fresh Air
Published December 30, 2002 at 10:00 PM MST

This year marks the centennial of the birth of composer Richard Rodgers. He was born on June 28, 1902. We'll hear a concert of Rodgers' songs performed by singer Rebecca Kilgore and pianist Dave Frishberg. Rodgers was one of America's most prolific and best-loved composers. He collaborated with Lorenz Hart on the songs "My Funny Valentine," "The Lady is a Tramp," "Blue Moon" and "Bewitched." Later he went on to collaborate with Oscar Hammerstein on the musicals Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I and The Sound of Music. This performance first aired May 13, 2002.

Copyright 2002 Fresh Air