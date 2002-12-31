Commentary: The Future of Politics

In Washington, political types are looking forward to Congress coming into session later this month. But commentator Byron York wants to look a little farther into the future of politics -- five years -- to 2008. That's the year the first of the Generation Xers will be the age that President Kennedy was when he went into office, and he thinks that they will be ready to take political leadership then. York thinks that the Baby Boomers are too bogged down by the history of Vietnam to lead in the most important areas now -- homeland security and defense -- so we might skip an entire generation of leadership -- the Baby Boomers -- and go on to the Xers.

