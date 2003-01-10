© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Illinois Governor's Death-Penalty Decisions

By Scott Simon,
Cheryl Corley
Published January 10, 2003 at 10:00 PM MST

Outgoing Illinois Gov. George Ryan, who has imposed a moratorium on the death penalty in his state, pardoned four death row inmates Friday. Ryan has said he has finished reviewing the clemency petitions of about 140 other death row inmates and has "taken extraordinary action to correct manifest wrongs." He'll spell out what exactly that action is when he speaks at the Northwestern University law school Saturday. From Chicago, NPR's Cheryl Corley speaks with NPR's Scott Simon.

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Cheryl Corley
Cheryl Corley is a Chicago-based NPR correspondent who works for the National Desk. She primarily covers criminal justice issues as well as breaking news in the Midwest and across the country.
