Friends: A Democratic Tune

By David Slavin,
Bruce Kluger
Published January 16, 2003

Lyrics to the Friends parody:

So no one told you that your party's gone astray

Campaign's a joke, we're broke, our polling's D.O.A.

It's like we're always stuck in Bush's war

And yet we haven't got the slightest clue of who -- or what -- we stand for, but...

We'll be there for you (like we've never been before)

We'll be there for you (just forget about Al Gore)

We'll be there for you...in 2004

Announcer: Hey, America, coming this fall, say hello to six new "Friends from the Democratic Party! There's war hero John Kerry, southern charmer John Edwards, Mr. Insider Dick Gephardt, fiery civil rights activist Al Sharpton, lovable prude Joe Lieberman and the humble doctor nobody knows, Howard Dean. Alone, they're nothing. But together, they're one great candidate!

We'll be there for you (and we're multi-cult'ral, too)

We'll be there for you (got some whites, a black, a Jew)

We'll be there for you....in 2004

We'll be there for you (we're no longer such a bore)

We'll be there for you (six o' one, half-dozen more)

We'll be there for you (from New Hampshire to Des Moines)

We'll be there for you. (Can't decide? Just flip a coin)

We'll be there for you (like we've never been before)

We'll be there for you....in 2004

David Slavin
David Slavin and Bruce Kluger began writing satire for NPR's All Things Considered in 2002, after their initial attempts at collaboration — brokering a Mideast peace accord and mapping the human genome — proved unsuccessful.
Bruce Kluger
