State of the Union Address Suggestions

Published January 26, 2003 at 10:00 PM MST

We hear suggestions for President Bush's State of the Union address from several All Things Considered commentators including English Teacher Ray Salazar of Hubbard High School, Chicago, about education; Merrill Matthews, a visiting scholar with the Institute for Policy Innovation in Dallas, about health care policy; Cincinnati City Beat Columnist Kathy Y. Wilson, about race relations; and Kurt Campbell, Senior Vice President at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, about foreign relations.

