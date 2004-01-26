Oscars: And the Nominees Are...

The Return of the King, the last film in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, heads the Academy Awards race with 11 nominations, including best picture and best director. Master and Commander gets 10 Oscar nods. With her film Lost in Translation, Sofia Coppola becomes the first American woman to be nominated for best director. Another first: 13-year-old Keisha Castle-Hughes becomes the youngest person ever to be nominated for best actress. NPR's Kim Masters reports.

