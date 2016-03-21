Is Global Collaboration The Future Of Medicine?
Vice President Joe Biden’s announcement last year that he was launching a National Cancer Moonshot, funneling money and talent into a cure for cancer, sparked a lot of discussion in the research community. The question: What can be done to turn cancer into a manageable disease?
Cancer isn’t the only disease being looked at in a new light. President Obama’s Precision Medicine Initiative – backed with $200 million – calls for research into other diseases as well, including mental illness. It aims to find treatments suited for individuals, recognizing that treatment is no longer one-size-fits-all.
But how do you do that? And what else has to change to make a difference in patient outcomes? Here & Now’s Robin Young discusses this with Eric Lander, who is founding director of the Broad Institute, a biomedical and genomic research center recently recognized by President Obama for three projects that fall under the Precision Medicine Initiative.
Guest
- Eric Lander, geneticist, mathematician and teacher. He’s founding director of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. He’s also co-chair of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. He tweets @eric_lander.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
