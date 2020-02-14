Golden Retriever's Bucket List Includes Meet Ellen DeGeneres

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A golden retriever named Wonka has been set on a mission to complete his bucket list. He's a service dog for Kelly McMahon and a regular at the Las Vegas Animal Rescue that McMahon co-founded. When Wonka was diagnosed with cancer, the rescue group made a list. The goals include meeting Ellen DeGeneres, get a spa day, visit a fire station. Wonka's already crossed off that last one. And today, Wonka is apparently getting married in a chapel. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.