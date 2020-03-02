© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
Hiring Freeze At TSA Raises Risk Of Long Airport Delays During Spring Break

KUER 90.1 | By Andrew Becker
Published March 2, 2020 at 2:18 PM MST

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Spring break is right around the corner, and just as millions of travelers are about to jet off on vacation, the Transportation Security Administration has ordered a temporary freeze on hiring and overtime pay for its security screeners. Andrew Becker from member station KUER in Salt Lake City has more.

ANDREW BECKER, BYLINE: On a recent sunny weekday afternoon, the security line at Salt Lake City's airport is starting to back up. Oscar De Guerre (ph) has just stepped in behind nearly 100 people and their strollers, ski gear and roller bags. The 47-year-old medical equipment technician from El Paso travels here weekly.

OSCAR DE GUERRE: It's a little bit of a longer line this time. Normally, you'll see probably 10 people around.

BECKER: This line may not be related to the hiring freeze, but wait times could get worse this spring. The Transportation Security Administration recently stopped hiring screeners and is now limiting overtime at airports nationwide until at least April 26. According to the White House budget request, passenger numbers are growing by 4% a year, and 839 million people flew in 2019. And the TSA is in a pinch. It's struggling with a 3.1% federal employee salary raise that Congress approved but hasn't funded, according to a leaked agency email. TSA declined an interview request, but a security officer at the Salt Lake airport who didn't give her name spoke up when asked about the hiring freeze.

UNIDENTIFIED SECURITY OFFICER: Stupid. Oh, we can't talk to you.

BECKER: In a statement, TSA said the agency is prioritizing overtime in hiring but not until this summer, when officials expect more record-breaking travel. So what does that mean for the flying public?

JOHN PISTOLE: It's really probably more a matter of inconvenience than security, I would say.

BECKER: John Pistole lead TSA from 2010 to early 2015. He says something has to give without compromising public safety.

PISTOLE: It's debatable and arguable of whether limiting overtime and a hiring freeze, even just for two months as this is, does impact. So does it give a window of opportunity to putative terrorists? Hopefully not.

BECKER: An internal TSA email shows that the agency is trying to load up its hiring pipeline before the freeze is lifted, but Pistole says it typically takes two to three months to get a new employee on the job, and that could be seen as a vulnerability. Still, he says the U.S. system is the best in the world because of intelligence-gathering efforts and the hard work of TSA officers. Douglas Kidd, executive director of the National Association of Airline Passengers, says TSA employees deserve more support and the agency needs to hire more screeners.

DOUGLAS KIDD: TSA needs to get their act together on this. It makes you wonder what they're thinking or even if they're thinking at all.

BECKER: TSA employees say they are frustrated that they weren't forewarned about the freeze. Surveys show employee morale at TSA is among the lowest in the federal government, and TSA already has a high employee turnover rate, the agency's union says. The Trump administration's budget proposal would cut $10.5 million from the $8.2 billion TSA received last year.

For NPR News, I'm Andrew Becker in Salt Lake City. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Andrew Becker
Andrew Becker joined KUER in 2018 as the host and producer of an upcoming investigative podcast before becoming news director. He spent more than a decade covering border, homeland and national security issues, most recently for The Center for Investigative Reporting + Reveal in the San Francisco Bay Area. He has focused on waste, fraud and abuse, with stories ranging from corruption and the expanded use of drones along the U.S.-Mexico border to police militarization and the intersection of politics and policy related to immigration, terrorism and drug trafficking. His reporting has appeared in news outlets such as the Washington Post, Los Angeles Times and PBS/FRONTLINE, been cited in U.S. Supreme Court and District Court briefs and highlighted by John Oliver on “Last Week Tonight.” His work has been recognized by the Online News Association, Society of Professional Journalists and been nominated for a National Emmy, among others. He has taught at the University of Utah, and won fellowships from John Jay College in New York City and the University of California, Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism. He also sits on an advisory board for the National Center on Disability and Journalism, based at Arizona State University. He received a master’s degree in journalism from UC Berkeley.