Routes To Make Art: Runner Mispells Message Of Hope

Published April 23, 2020 at 5:08 AM MDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Some runners are using those GPS tracking apps that trace their roots to make art. So they'll run a route that's the shape of a dog or a face. When the Boston Marathon was postponed because of COVID-19, Lindsay Devers decided to run alone and to use her run to write a message of hope. She finished the entire 26.2 miles and realized she was missing the N, but I guess Boston Strog (ph) also gets the message across. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.