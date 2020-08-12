You Can Rent The Last Blockbuster Store In The U.S. On Airbnb

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Here's something you don't hear much anymore. Remember be kind, please rewind? If you are nostalgic for those times, Airbnb has teamed up with the last Blockbuster store in Bend, Ore., to carve out a section of the store with a '90s theme where you can sleep for the night - unlimited candy, a closet full of denim clothing and all the VHS movies you can watch while sitting in a beanbag chair. The price - $4 a night. No word yet on late fees. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.