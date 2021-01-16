Predictions
PETER SAGAL, HOST:
Now, panel, how will they explain Samantha's absence on the show? Negin Farsad.
NEGIN FARSAD: What happened is that Samantha started wearing cargo pants, and it created an insurmountable division in their friendship.
(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)
SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.
ROXANNE ROBERTS: All those little desks finally caught up with her, but she died a happy woman.
(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)
SAGAL: And Luke Burbank.
LUKE BURBANK: She'd successfully sexed everyone in the city and moved to Utica to start the process over again.
ROBERTS: (Laughter).
(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)
BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.
SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Negin Farsad, Roxanne Roberts and Luke Burbank. Thanks, all of you, for listening. Hey, it's getting better, don't you think? I can feel it.
I'm Peter Sagal, and we'll see you next week.
(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)
