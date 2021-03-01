Remember Phone Books? Canadian Man Enjoys Collecting Them

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Within living memory, the way to contact a person was not to Slack them or send a DM. You looked them up in the phone book, which Toronto resident Fred Meandro now collects. He started when a library was tossing out old ones and now has 50 dating back as far as 1891. He isn't sure what to do with the books, which nobody in his family wants. But for now, he's keeping them and tells the CBC he loves to look up some old hotel or theater. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.