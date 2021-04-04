At A Minneapolis Church's Easter Service, Justice Is On The Mind

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Earlier today, the pastor led an Easter Day service.

(SOUNDBITE OF CHURCH SERVICE)

CURTIS FARRAR: Good morning, everybody.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Good morning, pastor.

FADEL: People gathered in the church parking lot, a view of the George Floyd Memorial behind them. And Pastor Farrar continued his message of turning to faith during this difficult trial.

(SOUNDBITE OF CHURCH SERVICE)

FARRAR: I'm not going to fall apart. I'm going to continue to trust God. And this is the part - this is what's difficult for me down here on 38th and Chicago now because most people don't want to hear anything about no God.

FADEL: He told the congregation that Floyd's killing must finally lead to change.

(SOUNDBITE OF CHURCH SERVICE)

FARRAR: Our part, being here on 38th and Chicago, is simply to let the world know that it's time. If we're going to have a change in our lives, it's time for us to turn to God. That is the only reason. That is the only reason why God allowed this to happen on our watch.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

UNIDENTIFIED SINGER: (Singing) You're my joy and my sorrow.

FADEL: That was Pastor Curtis Farrar of Worldwide Outreach for Christ in South Minneapolis.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

UNIDENTIFIED SINGER: (Singing) Oh, you are, you are. Jesus, Jesus.