© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Romanians Can Get Their Shot At Castle Bran In Transylvania

Published May 11, 2021 at 3:51 AM MDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. You've heard the story about people who get a free beer with their vaccine. Well, people in Romania got one better. Romanians can get their shot at Castle Bran in Transylvania, also known as Dracula's Castle. This 14th-century fortress was supposedly the source of inspiration for the novel "Dracula." People can get their Pfizer jab, plus free admission to view the castle's collection of medieval torture devices. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.