© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rowdy Group In Tennessee Takes Over Swimming Pool

Published May 27, 2021 at 4:29 AM MDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Memorial Day weekend starts tomorrow - yay. That means pools are going to be open for the season. One rowdy group in Tennessee got their swim on early.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Y'all are missing the bears.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Bears?

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: Yeah, there's seven of them over there.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Bears - they're in the pool.

MARTIN: A group of seven black bears crashed a pool party in Gatlinburg. The bears climbed the fences, ran around the tennis courts, played in the water. Worst of all, they didn't even bother to bring any snacks. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.