Will Biden Rollback Chemical Safety Rules That Contributed To Deadly 2013 Explosion In Texas?

Published May 27, 2021 at 10:11 AM MDT

The Biden administration has overturned dozens of environmental rollbacks from the Trump presidency, but a handful of key regulatory reforms to chemical safety remain on the backburner.

The proposed rule changes actually pre-date the Trump administration, going all the way back to a deadly 2013 explosion in a small Texas town. The same dangerous conditions that contributed to that disaster are still permitted today, nearly a decade later.

Texas Public Radio’s Dominic Anthony Walsh reports.

