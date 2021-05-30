Weekend Edition Superfan Gets A Turn At Hosting

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

And we end today's show with our own biggest superfan.

MILAN KLIMENT: Hello. This is NPR News. I am Lulu Garcia-NaDavarro (ph). Today, we are having...

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Five-year-old Milan Kliment listens to this program and decided to be me. He's interviewing his dad, Alex.

ALEX KLIMENT: Good morning. Thank you. What are we talking about today?

MILAN: Well, Alex, we are usually doing, like, what's happening in the world.

KLIMENT: So what's happening in the world?

MILAN: Well, you're supposed to know. Well, you're supposed to know.

KLIMENT: Well...

GARCIA-NAVARRO: As Milan found out, guests sometimes don't cooperate. This is WEEKEND EDITION from NPR News. I'm Lulu Garcia-Navarro. Take it away, Milan.

MILAN: OK, that's enough for NPR News. This is in Milan's house. Bye-bye. This is Lulu Garcia and Milan. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.