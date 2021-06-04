Non-Traditional Newscasters Gain Popularity On TikTok

A recent survey by the Pew Research Center found about 7 in 10 adults use some kind of social media. And those on the younger side, 24 and under, especially gravitate to short-form video and photo apps like Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok.

Gen Z started out using these apps for fun, or to stay in touch with friends, but they’re also using them now to keep up with the news.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd learns more about the trend with Femi Oke, host of “The Stream” on Al Jazeera English.

