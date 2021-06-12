Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about the week's news.

Alonzo, just weeks before the Democratic primary for mayor of New York City, questions are being asked about leading candidate Eric Adams, namely, whether or not he does what?

ALONZO BODDEN: Lives in New York.

SAGAL: Exactly right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: There is not a lot you can do to get disqualified to be mayor of New York City. Mike Bloomberg pretended to be a Republican. Bill de Blasio pretended to be a human being and not a sentient lamppost.

BODDEN: (Laughter).

SAGAL: But apparently, actually living in New Jersey is out of bounds. Mr. Adams is the Brooklyn borough president. He says he has been sleeping in his office in downtown Brooklyn for the past year. But when he's not there, where is he? Politico reported that he seems to be spending lots of time over in New Jersey where his partner lives. To dispel the rumors - this is true - Adams arranged a tour for reporters at this Brooklyn brownstone to prove it's where he lives and not where his son lives, despite the fact that his son's clothing was hanging behind him, there's meat in the fridge, even though he's a vegan, and his son was standing in the background saying, come on, Dad, can't you knock first?

CHARLA LAURISTON: (Laughter).

BODDEN: You know, there's really nothing more New York than not being able to afford to live in New York.

SAGAL: That's true, actually. Yes.

BILL KURTIS: (Laughter).

ROXANNE ROBERTS: Or just his son's his roommate, you know?

SAGAL: Well, that's the thing, man. It's not so much that he can't live in the city. Nobody minds that. But New Jersey?

BODDEN: Maybe he wants the job to get to live in the mansion.

SAGAL: Exactly.

BODDEN: Like, you get to live in...

SAGAL: Seriously.

LAURISTON: That's why Cuomo doesn't want to leave, because he needs that house.

SAGAL: Exactly.

BODDEN: Cuomo's thinking, I'm so glad I didn't download that app.

(LAUGHTER)

Coming up, our panelists turn their frowns upside down in a happily-ever-after Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.