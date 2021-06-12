Predictions
PETER SAGAL, HOST:
Now, panel, who will take that third seat on Jeff Bezos's rocket to space? Charla Lauriston.
CHARLA LAURISTON: I think his girlfriend is going to take it probably in exchange for not having to marry her.
(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)
SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.
ROXANNE ROBERTS: Jeff will bring a tall blonde he found on Amazon's You May Also Like recommendations.
(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)
SAGAL: And Alonzo Bodden.
ALONZO BODDEN: You don't get to be the richest man in the world by being a fool. He's bringing a spare pilot.
(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)
BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.
SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Roxanne Roberts, Charla Lauriston and Alonzo Bodden. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. We will see you next week.
