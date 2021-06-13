Israel Poised To End Prime Minister Netanyahu's Rule In Vote

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

Israel's parliament meets today and is expected to make history. A coalition of lawmakers is poised to install a new government. It would be the first in 12 years without Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister. Netanyahu has held the job longer than anyone else, a prominent and polarizing right wing figure on the world stage. His power has waned at home as he has tried to fend off corruption charges. NPR's Deborah Amos is in Jerusalem and joins us to talk about what could be the start of a new era. Good morning, Deb.

DEBORAH AMOS, BYLINE: Good morning.

DETROW: I'm almost expecting this vote to fall apart because over and over again, Netanyahu has managed to save himself from what seems like the end of the line. Remind us how we have arrived at this moment where we are today.

AMOS: Yes. Wise always to wait until it is - the vote is over. But look. Benjamin Netanyahu has worked to create this aura around himself as the indispensable prime minister. But there's been four inconclusive elections in the last two years. And his opponents, while they have different agendas, different ideologies, they agree on one goal, and that is to oust them. They have 61 votes in a 120-seat parliament. So if all goes as planned, they will prevail. Israelis are watching this. They hope it's the end of political deadlock, government paralysis. For example, there's been no official government budget since 2019. So the challenge came in part from politicians who worked for him and then fell out with him. And that includes Naftali Bennett, who's poised to be the new prime minister. Others in the coalition are ideological opposites. You've got left wing, right wing and, for the first time, including a Palestinian Islamist party.

DETROW: You're describing a broad and tentative coalition, one-time allies turning on each other. What has the atmosphere been like in recent days?

AMOS: Oh, very tense. There's been death threats, security guards for some of the members of parliament, really violent political rhetoric. Netanyahu's supporters are protesting on the doorstep of politicians who oppose him. Last night, we went to a protest in front of the prime minister's house in Jerusalem. And this protest has been going on for a year. Many believe that the determination on this street changed political history. So we're going to hear two people, first, from Paula Coash (ph) and then from Erit Madjid (ph).

PAULA COASH: Everything that's happened is related to the demonstrations.

AMOS: Because?

COASH: Because we spoke out.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: We backed them.

COASH: And we backed anyone who was ready to say no to Bibi.

ERIT MADJID: It's the 51 week that we're here every weekend. I'm so excited because we've done it. We worked so hard.

AMOS: You're almost crying.

MADJID: We gave our body and soul. I'm very proud.

AMOS: So that's just a sense of how intense this week has been. You know, it comes when the country is still reeling from an 11-day war with Gaza.

DETROW: Netanyahu is somebody who I assume is going to keep fighting. What is he doing right now to try and head off this vote? You're talking about 61 votes in 120 seats. It seems like he would only need to pressure one or two people.

AMOS: Correct. And he's been working on that almost to the end. In particular, he's been working on members of Naftali Bennett's party because they are more like him ideologically, and he only needed one. But so far, nobody has dropped out. Netanyahu becomes the leader of the opposition. And members of this new coalition know that they will come under withering and constant attack. There will be tons of tests ahead.

DETROW: So we're expecting speeches and then a series of votes in parliament. Walk us through a little more. What happens if Netanyahu loses this vote? How quickly do things change?

So this is a parliamentary system. It's not like ours. Netanyahu is out right away. The new government is sworn in right after the vote. Bennett takes over...