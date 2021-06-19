Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, who will be quitting their job next? Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: Dr. Fauci needs a change of pace, so he's quitting to fulfill a lifelong dream of performing in a production of "Jersey Boys" on a cruise ship.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Luke Burbank.

LUKE BURBANK: Me from this show, which I hadn't won for eight years. I'm going out on top.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: And Dulce Sloan.

DULCE SLOAN: Donald Trump will stop contesting the election and acknowledge he is not the rightful president of the United States because he has teamed up with Space Force and Elon Musk to become emperor of space, space, space.

(APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Faith Salie, Luke Burbank and Dulce Sloan. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal, and we will see you out in the wide, wide world and then see you right here next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.