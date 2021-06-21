Can Missouri, Other 'Second Amendment Sanctuary' States Nullify Federal Gun Laws?

So-called “Second Amendment sanctuaries” are states, cities or counties that adopted legislation meant to counter perceived encroachments on gun rights. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is the latest to sign such legislation into law.

St. Louis University constitutional law professor Anders Walker explains the rise of “Second Amendment sanctuaries” and their legality.

