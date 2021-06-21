Philadelphia Grandmother Graduates High School 50 Years After She Dropped Out

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Twyanna Williams dropped out of high school when she was just 15 years old so she could help her mom pay the bills, but she never stopped wanting to go back to school. Now, 50 years later, the 65-year-old Philadelphia grandmother isn't just graduating. She is valedictorian. Williams told NBC she was stunned when she found out. She hopes her story inspires other people her age to go back to school. I think it just might. Well done, Ms. Williams. Well done. It's MORNING EDITION.