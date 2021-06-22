© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
How to stay safe during Idaho's heat wave.

American Airlines Cancels Flights Amid Worker Shortage

Published June 22, 2021 at 10:33 AM MDT

As travel continues to pick up and more Americans travel as restrictions lift in the U.S., American Airlines is struggling to keep up.

The company was forced to cancel hundreds of flights and cited worker shortages and poor weather as some of the reasons behind the cancellations.

Host Peter O’Dowd talks with Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

