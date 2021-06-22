How The Pandemic Complicates Prime Day For Amazon Warehouse Workers

Amazon could rake in an estimated $11 billion by the time its Prime Day promotion ends on Wednesday, meaning the holiday the company made up just six years ago would surpass sales from Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Retailers are offering their own sales to try to compete, and warehouse workers are under pressure to fulfill a flood of orders, as usual. This year, however, pandemic supply chain issues threaten to make that even more challenging.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Eugene Kim, Insider’s chief tech correspondent who writes about Amazon.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

