How to stay safe during Idaho's heat wave.

Immigrants Families In Georgia Face Hurdles To Accessing Pandemic Rental Assistance

Published June 22, 2021 at 11:33 AM MDT

A national moratorium on evictions is set to expire on June 30. Meanwhile, Congress has approved more than $46 billion in rental assistance, though some eligible renters are finding that accessing the funding isn’t always easy.

Stephannie Stokes of WABE in Atlanta has one story that speaks to challenges immigrant families can face.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

