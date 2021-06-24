© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
Teens Should Continue Getting COVID-19 Vaccine Despite Rare Heart Risks, CDC Says

Published June 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM MDT

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s expert panel announced its recommendation that teens continue to get their mRNA COVID-19 shots, despite a small risk of heart inflammation or myocarditis.

The panel also recommended that the Food and Drug Administration issue guidance for health providers and for parents.

 

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Dr. Henry Bernstein, a pediatrician at Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New York about this latest guideline.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

