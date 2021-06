The Belarusian dissidents whose arrest last month after their commercial flight was forced to land have been moved from a harsh KGB prison to house arrest in Belarus.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, a Belarusian opposition leader, about the developments in the country.

