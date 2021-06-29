Missouri School District Moves 2 Summer Schools To Remote Learning After COVID-19 Outbreak

St. Joseph School District in Buchanan County, Missouri, moved two summer school programs online after an outbreak of COVID-19 took over half of the students out of class.

The Delta variant is sweeping through low-vaccinated communities like Buchanan County, which is reporting that only 26% of residents have one dose of the vaccine.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Doug Van Zyl, superintendent of the St. Joseph School District, about the outbreak.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.