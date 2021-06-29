The Hit List: The Summer Of Sports

This month’s Hit List is all about sports. It’s a good summer for it.

After a year’s wait, the Tokyo Olympics are just weeks away. From gymnastics and track and field to new additions to the games like skateboarding and sports climbing, competition trials are shaping the teams we’ll be watching on screen.

We also talk about the NBA Playoffs and the unfortunate swath of player injuries threatening the season.

We also zero in on Wimbledon, where Serena Williams recently became the second major tennis star (following Rafael Nadal) to announce their absence from the Olympics.

And we hear from you about what sports you’re watching and who your favorite athletes are right now.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5