Oil Producers At OPEC Meeting Weigh In On What's Next For Production As Demand Rises

Some of the world’s leading oil producers with The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies met Thursday to discuss policy and pricing as demand rises for fuel.

Oil market outlooks seem to be more optimistic as pandemic restrictions ease, but many countries are still trying to get a handle on COVID-19 and its impacts on the global economy.

Here and Now‘s Robin Young talks with Ali Velshi, MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent.

