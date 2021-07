President Biden is in Surfside, Florida, on Thursday to meet with the survivors and rescuers of the deadly condo tower collapse. Search efforts had to be paused Thursday morning amid fears that the remaining structure could be unstable.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with WLRN’S Tim Padgett about the situation on-site.

