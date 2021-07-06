A Look At Georgia's Landmark Law That Protects Salt Marshes, An Iconic State Landscape

More than 50 years ago, Georgians pressured their state government into passing a progressive law that protects its salt marshes. Now those same marshes — and that law — serve as a buffer against the sea level rise and extreme weather caused by climate change.

Molly Samuel of member station WABE reports.

