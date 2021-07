The Biden administration is working on a new set of consumer protections for airline passengers, including making it easier for passengers to get refunds for add-ons they’ve paid for, like Wi-Fi.

Host Peter O’Dowd gets the latest from Seth Kaplan, Here & Now‘s transportation analyst.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.