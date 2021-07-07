Haiti's President Jovenel Moïse Assassinated At Home, Leaving Country In Political Turmoil

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was shot to death in his own home this morning, according to the country’s prime minister.

The president’s death leaves the Caribbean country in further political disarray. In recent months, Moïse faced angry protests over his governance.

Host Jane Clayson gets the latest from NPR’s Carrie Kahn, who’s been covering the news from Mexico City.

