Phoenix Suns Clinch Game One Of NBA Finals, Defending Against Milwaukee Bucks

The Phoenix Suns won the first game of the NBA finals Tuesday night, beating back the Milwaukee Bucks. The Suns played at home, pulling away in the third quarter even as Bucks’ superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to play after a knee injury in the playoffs.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with A. Sherrod Blakely, NBA contributor to Bleacher Report and Boston Sports Journal, about the game.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

