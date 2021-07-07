The Taliban Ramps Up As The U.S. Draws Down

In April, President Biden made it official. All U.S. troops in Afghanistan would be gone by early September.The drawdown started in May.Last week, the U.S. left Afghanistan’s Bagram Airfield after nearly 20 years.

And according to the Associated Press, the base’s new Afghan commander only learned about the departure after our troops had moved out.

As the last U.S. and NATO forces pull out of the country, the Taliban are on the march. Recent reports paint a worrying picture.

On Monday, more than one thousand Afghan government troops fled across the northern border to Tajikistan.

It was the third such wave to flee in just three days. And the fifth in two weeks in an area that was once a stronghold of anti-Taliban resistance.

