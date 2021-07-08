Alabama Coal Miners Enter 4th Month On Strike: 'They Lied To Us'

Coal miners in Alabama are their fourth month of a strike against their employer, who they say has reneged on promises of better benefits. Members of The United Mine Workers of America went on strike against Warrior Met Coal Incorporated in April and the two sides are still far from a deal.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with WBHM reporter Stephan Bisaha.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.