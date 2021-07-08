Americans Are Borrowing More After Pandemic Dip

We’ve been hearing about some things heading back toward normal at this stage in the pandemic, including how much money Americans borrow.

New data from the credit-reporting firm Equifax shows demand for credit cards, personal and auto loans, and leases was up nearly 40% in April compared to this time last year. And it’s an increase of more than 10% since April of 2019.

Host Callum Borchers speaks with MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent Ali Velshi.

