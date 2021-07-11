Sunday Puzzle: Two Consonants
On-air challenge: Every answer today is a word, name, or phrase in which the only consonants are R and C, repeated as often as necessary. All the other letters are vowels.
Ex. To happen --> OCCUR
[5 letters:]
1. Capital of Ghana
2. About, as before a date that's uncertain
3. One spreading news in colonial times
[6 letters:]
4. Occupation
5. Elaborately ornamental style
5. Journalist Katie
7. Ancient Roman statesman and orator
[7 letters:]
8. One who transports documents
9. Partner of Ives in old lithography
10. Verizon or AT&T
11. Native of Rio de Janeiro
12. Vehicle in the Indianapolis 500 (2 words)
Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from Todd McClary, who's a member of the National Puzzlers' League. Think of a place where a plant might grow, in two words. Spoonerize it — that is, switch the initial consonant or consonants of the two words. The result will name another place where a plant might grow, and a plant that might grow in either place.
Challenge answer: FLOWER BOX --> BOWER --> PHLOX
Winner: Harry Phillips of Solon, Iowa.
This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Peter Collins, of Ann Arbor, Mich. Think of a country. Embedded in consecutive letters is a well-known brand name. The first, second, eighth and ninth letters of the country, in order, spell a former competitor of that brand. Name the country and the brands.
If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, July 15, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.