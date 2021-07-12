In The European Soccer Championship, Italy Defeats England

(CHEERING)

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

You're hearing Italian fans celebrating in Rome as their national men's team won the European soccer championship over England in London yesterday.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Singing in Italian).

INSKEEP: The Italian players sang as they won a second European Cup, which joins their four World Cup titles, in a dramatic penalty shootout after the game ended, tied 1-1 in extra time.

SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

But it was a heartbreak for English fans who were hoping for their first international title since they won the World Cup 55 years ago. And British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the English Football Association condemned racist abuse on social media directed at some of the English players who missed three penalties. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.