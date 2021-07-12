Marching Season In Northern Ireland Exposes Religious, Political Divides

It’s the time of year when parades in Northern Ireland expose the religious and political divides in a country that’s part of the United Kingdom and separate from the Republic of Ireland to the south. And this year, Brexit has been added to the mix.

