Media, Tech Giants Converge To Annual Sun Valley Conference — Where Major Deals Are Often Made

Published July 12, 2021 at 10:33 AM MDT

Over the weekend, tech and media giants like Jeff Bezos and Tim Cook descended to Idaho for the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference.

Touted as a “summer camp for billionaires,” the conference was canceled last year but is now up and running, albeit a bit more subdued.

Here & Now‘s Don Gonyea talks with NPR’s Dan Gura, who was there at the conference.

