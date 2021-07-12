Nevada Requests CDC 'Strike Team' To Help With COVID-19 Surge

Last week, the Biden administration offered to send “strike teams” to help stamp out COVID-19 hot spots across the country.

Nevada’s Governor requested one for the Las Vegas area. Infections and hospitalizations there are on the rise, as the number of people getting vaccinated has dropped sharply.

Nevada Public Radio’s Nate Hegyi reports.

